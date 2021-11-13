TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

13 November 2021

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 51.2465 manats (1.65 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.134,261 manat, increasing by 3.25 percent or 98.4 manats compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Nov.1

3033,319

non-working day

-

Nov.2

3048,321

non-working day

-

Nov.3

3028,839

Nov. 10

3105,0245

Nov.4

3018,027

Nov. 11

3141,4895

Nov.5

3050,71

Nov. 12

3156,271

Average weekly

3035,844

Average weekly

3134,2616

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.0401 manat, which is 4.22 percent more compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1,38 manat (3,32 percent).

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Nov.1

40,4759

non-working day

-

Nov.2

40,7162

non-working day

-

Nov.3

39,8783

Nov. 10

41,3658

Nov.4

40,0861

Nov. 11

42,0148

Nov.5

40,5272

Nov. 12

42,7397

Average weekly

40,3367

Average weekly

42,0401

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manats (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Nov.1

1750,363

non-working day

-

Nov.2

1799,943

non-working day

-

Nov.3

1765,79

Nov. 10

1793,534

Nov.4

1772,99

Nov. 11

1821,3375

Nov.5

1758,897

Nov. 12

1846,183

Average weekly

1769,596

Average weekly

1820,3515

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 22.33 manat (0.64 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.471,431 manat, which is 0.88 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Nov.1

3391,424

non-working day

-

Nov.2

3473,517

non-working day

-

Nov.3

3441,259

Nov. 10

3469,9465

Nov.4

3447,515

Nov. 11

3452,071

Nov.5

3452,097

Nov. 12

3492,276

Average weekly

3441,162

Average weekly

3471,4311

