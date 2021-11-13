Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 51.2465 manats (1.65 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.134,261 manat, increasing by 3.25 percent or 98.4 manats compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Nov.1
3033,319
non-working day
-
Nov.2
3048,321
non-working day
-
Nov.3
3028,839
Nov. 10
3105,0245
Nov.4
3018,027
Nov. 11
3141,4895
Nov.5
3050,71
Nov. 12
3156,271
Average weekly
3035,844
Average weekly
3134,2616
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.0401 manat, which is 4.22 percent more compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1,38 manat (3,32 percent).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Nov.1
40,4759
non-working day
-
Nov.2
40,7162
non-working day
-
Nov.3
39,8783
Nov. 10
41,3658
Nov.4
40,0861
Nov. 11
42,0148
Nov.5
40,5272
Nov. 12
42,7397
Average weekly
40,3367
Average weekly
42,0401
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manats (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Nov.1
1750,363
non-working day
-
Nov.2
1799,943
non-working day
-
Nov.3
1765,79
Nov. 10
1793,534
Nov.4
1772,99
Nov. 11
1821,3375
Nov.5
1758,897
Nov. 12
1846,183
Average weekly
1769,596
Average weekly
1820,3515
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 22.33 manat (0.64 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.471,431 manat, which is 0.88 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Nov.1
3391,424
non-working day
-
Nov.2
3473,517
non-working day
-
Nov.3
3441,259
Nov. 10
3469,9465
Nov.4
3447,515
Nov. 11
3452,071
Nov.5
3452,097
Nov. 12
3492,276
Average weekly
3441,162
Average weekly
3471,4311