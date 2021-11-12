Azerbaijan joins int'l import expo in China

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has participated in the 4th International Import Exhibition held in Shanghai, China, the Economy Ministry has reported.

The products of 15 Azerbaijani companies were presented in the Azerbaijani pavilion at a single national stand. It should be noted that the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the exhibition was organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China with the support of the Economy Ministry.

Such products of local companies as pomegranate juice, wine and other alcoholic beverages, mineral water, confectionery products, etc., were presented at the fair.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs met their foreign counterparts and discussed exports issues.

Azerbaijan's trade representative to China Teymur Nadiroglu made a presentation on the country's business and investment opportunities at a conference on bilateral cooperation between the "Belt and Road" countries and local authorities.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in other various international exhibitions held in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.