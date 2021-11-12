Country's tourism potential promoted in London

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has demonstrated Azerbaijan's tourism potential at World Travel Market Exhibition (WTM London).

Around 40 meetings were held with tourism and media companies, as well as bloggers from the United States, Brazil, Canada, India and European countries in the framework of the event.

The meeting discussed all procedures and rules applied to hotels in Azerbaijan country during the pandemic.

In addition, the meeting participants were informed in detail about the latest developments in tourism in Azerbaijan, hiking routes, bird watching tours, as well as the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated areas.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has been participating in the World Travel Market exhibition since 2002.

The World Travel Market London (WTM London) is the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals.

Through its industry networks, unrivalled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.