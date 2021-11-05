Joint projects discussed with Germany's Uniper

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the German company Uniper have discussed the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan with the company's participation.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and members of the delegation led by Uniper Senior Vice-President Uwe Fip on November 4.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation status of the projects, the company's current activity directions globally, projects implemented in different countries and experience in the field of hydrogen energy use.

The sides exchanged views on topics such as the energy transition process in the world, the current situation in gas markets, hydrogen production, transmission and storage technologies, carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, they emphasized the importance of diversification of energy resources and the important role of natural gas in the transition process in the background of the energy transition.

Speaking about the projects and future plans implemented in the green energy field in Azerbaijan, the parties noted that the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea is rich in oil and gas resources, as well as wind energy potential.

It was noted that the road map for the use of offshore wind energy potential in Azerbaijan is being developed. The prospects for the production and export of green power, green hydrogen, green ammonia at the expense of this resource in the future, and preparation for international cooperation in order to study opportunities in this direction were noted.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $714.2 million in January-September 2021.