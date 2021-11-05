Azerbaijan, Belarus ink remote sensing services co-op accord

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Azercosmos OJSC and the Belarus National Academy of Sciences have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of remote sensing services.

The agreement was signed during the meeting between representatives of Azercosmos and the Institute of Geo-Information Systems under the Belarusian Academy in Baku on November 5.

The agreement envisages using images of the Azersky satellite by the academy in projects on agriculture, ecology, cartography, infrastructure planning and monitoring, updating cadastral data, and determining tourist routes.

During the visit, the participants were briefed on the activities of Azercosmos, the satellites it operates and Azerbaijan's space program. The guests were then introduced to the Main Ground Control Center of Azerbaijan's Space Agency.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fiber-optic network.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $320.3 million, with the export accounting for $229.8 million and import for $90/4 million in the first nine months of 2021.