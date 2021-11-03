Azerbaijan holds business training within smart village project

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has organized business training within the framework of the “smart village” project in liberated Zangilan region, the Economy Ministry reported on November 2.

The ministry noted that the residents of Zangilan’s Aghali village will be supported in creating micro-business within the framework of the project.

At the initial stage, 22 residents of Zangilan will be involved in the self-employment program. After the completion of the training, the program participants will be provided with the appropriate equipment according to their fields of activity.

Representatives of the agency for small and medium businesses development and the agency for agrarian reforms have already met residents to identify their future areas of activity. As a result of the meetings, such spheres as the repair of vehicles, household appliances, construction, hairdressing services, the production of flour products, trade, and others were identified.

It should be noted that the business training will last until late November.

The county’s newly-liberated territories will be first where the “smart city” concept - that has long been on the agenda in Azerbaijan – will be implemented.

Azerbaijan has already presented the first pilot project of a “smart village” to be created in the liberated territories, as part of the 2020-2022 National Action Plan. Thus, the first project covers Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, III villages. The project will be implemented mainly on five components - housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture and alternative energy.

Initially, 200 individual houses will be constructed with the use of innovative building materials. In addition, engineering communications and heating systems in the houses will also be created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.