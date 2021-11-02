Baku named leading tourist city

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku city has been named the "Leading Tourist City of the World" by Turkish Uzakrota platform.

Over 1,000 travel destinations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, online travel platforms and other types of tourist facilities were involved in the competition in 53 nominations. The voting in this nomination was held in October 2021.

Speaking about the award, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said that the fact that Azerbaijan has recently obtained four more international awards is very gratifying.

Meanwhile, Istanbul city (Turkey) ranked second while Amsterdam (The Netherlands) placed third in the ranking.

Uzakrota event is considered one of the Turkey's leading travel platforms. Uzakrota has been holding the International Travel Awards for 11 years.

It was recognized by other platforms as one of the most authoritative ones on a global scale in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Baku is filled with highly regarded museums, breathtaking skyscrapers and magnificent historical sites. The city combines the best traditions and modernity.

With its rich historical and cultural heritage, it is a great destination for travelers wishing to get an unforgettable experience.

Today Baku is one of the most beautiful cities located at the joint of Europe and Asia. Modern buildings spring up between ancient monuments.

It has turned into the largest cultural center of Azerbaijan. Baku is the place where a national theatre, the first in Muslim East, lifted the curtain, the first opera was performed, the first Azerbaijan newspaper was published, the first Azerbaijani library was opened. The city is home to numerous museums, institutions of higher education, philharmonic halls, theaters and libraries.

Azerbaijan's capital city is also famous for its landmarks: Boulevard, Fountain Square, the State Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers, Crystal Hall where the Eurovision 2012 Song Contest was held.

Icharisheher (Old City), the treasury of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, has a history of thousands of years.

The city continues to attract visitors with its historic architecture, the trendiest and most inventive restaurants and shops.