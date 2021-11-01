State duties don’t exceed inflation level – Azerbaijani deputy finance minister

By Trend

The size of state duties does not exceed the inflation rate in Azerbaijan, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said during the discussion of amendments to the law "on State Duty" at the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports on November 1.

According to Bayramov, in general, the indicator required for balancing the budget has been achieved.

"In connection with state duties, the figures for 266 transactions are being revised. Until now, these fees have been much lower. The state duty was never set above the inflation rate," Bayramov said.