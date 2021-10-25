Azerbaijan, Int'l Telecommunication Union eye bilateral ties

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have discussed current and future bilateral cooperation.

The discussion took place during the videoconference meeting of Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev with ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

Noting that the relations between Azerbaijan and ITU are developing steadily, the minister stated that the ITU is a useful sectoral platform for cooperation.

The parties highlighted ITU's successful mediation in the discussions among the countries of the region in the ICT field.

It was noted that Azerbaijan will nominate its candidacy for re-election to the ITU Council in the elections to be held next year at the Plenipotentiary Conference in Romania's Bucharest.

In turn, Houlin Zhao stated that it is very gratifying that Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding international cooperation in the ICT field.

“During my meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, in his speeches, I have witnessed that he attaches great importance and attention to the development of the ICT sector,” Houlin Zhao said.

The secretary-general expressed confidence in the further continuation of Azerbaijan-ITU cooperation.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized UN agency for information and communications technologies (ICT), with which Azerbaijan closely cooperates. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the union allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.