Finance Ministry to put medium-term gov't bonds up for auction

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will host an auction on the placement of medium-term government bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan for a total of 20 million manat ($11.7 million) on October 26, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.

Reportedly, 200,000 bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) each with a maturity of 1,820 days and a yield of 6 percent will be put up for auction.

Interest payment dates are set for April 26 and October 25, 2022, April 25 and October 24, 2023, April 23 and October 22, 2024, April 22 and October 21, 2025, April 21 and October 20, 2026.

The principal payment deadline is October 20, 2026.

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan plans to issue 17 million bonds for a total of 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).