Russia planning several new business visits to Azerbaijan by year-end - official

By Trend

Russian business representatives are planning several working trips to Azerbaijan by late 2021, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The previous visit took place on July 23, 2021, a business mission was in Baku to determine promising areas of cooperation. On November 17-18, a group of domestic companies plans to visit Azerbaijan again," Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted that Russia is interested in expanding its business presence in Azerbaijan.

"We regard such joint work as an important component of relations between Moscow and Baku and we will do our best to promote this," she stressed.