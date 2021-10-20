Georgia simplifies travel regulations for Azerbaijan

By Trend

Unvaccinated Azerbaijani citizens can travel to Georgia only by presenting a negative result of a PCR test, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia simplified admission regulations for citizens of certain states from October 19.

Aside from Azerbaijan, citizens from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and a number of other countries can enter Georgia by presenting a negative result of a PCR test done within 72 hours before the trip.

However, unvaccinated tourists are obligated to take a PCR test on the third day of their stay in Georgia again. The penalty for the absence of a test when leaving the country is 2000 Georgian lari ($638).