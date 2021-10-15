Production in non-oil, gas sector up by 19.6pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 19.6 percent in January-September 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 36.6 billion ($bn) were produced, which is 4.5 percent more compared to the same months of last year.

Some 62.4 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.8 percent in the manufacturing sector, 4.9 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 0.7 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 19.3 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 5.6 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 12.9 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 88.8 percent, construction materials by 72.2 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 65.4 percent, tobacco products by 56.9 percent, electric equipment by 53.9 percent, textile production by 46.8 percent, leather and leather products by 42 percent, paper and cardboard by 28.6 percent, rubber and plastic products by 22.1 percent, oil products by 17.7 percent, and computers, electronic and optical products increased by 13.6 percent.

In the meantime, production in the wood processing industry decreased by 10.1 percent, production of cars, trailers, and semi-trailers decreased by 11.8 percent, printing products by 42.8 percent, and clothes by 13.2 percent.