Azerbaijan, China mull cooperation in food security

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and China have discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of food security, animal and plant health.

The discussion took place at the meeting between the delegations of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and China’s General Administration of Customs Food Import and Export Bureau.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of cooperation as well as upcoming work.

The meeting focused on the import and export operations of food products and food security from Azerbaijan to China, export potential of products under veterinary and phytosanitary control. In addition, the parties discussed a mutual exchange of experience in relevant areas.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $1.8 billion in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.1 billion in January-August 2021, making China Azerbaijan’s fourth largest trade partner during the reported period.

Azerbaijan has participated in a number of international exhibitions such as the China International Fair for Trade in Services, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition held in China this year.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. The successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.