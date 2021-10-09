TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

09 October 2021 [13:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 manat (0.08 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,987.8996 manat, which is 0.65 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Sept. 27

2991,2265

Oct. 4

2991,2095

Sept. 28

2974,8895

Oct. 5

2989,7475

Sept. 29

2956,5380

Oct. 6

2978,128

Sept. 30

2942,8445

Oct. 7

2991,711

Oct. 1

2977,5415

Oct. 8

2988,702

Average weekly

2968,608

Average weekly

2987,8996

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.1075 manat (0.28 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.2291 manat, which is 1 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Sept. 27

38,5077

Oct. 4

38,332

Sept. 28

38,4463

Oct. 5

38,1109

Sept. 29

38,2187

Oct. 6

38,084

Sept. 30

36,6134

Oct. 7

38,3948

Oct. 1

37,4530

Oct. 8

38,2245

Average weekly

37,8478

Average weekly

38,2291

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.46 manat (1.41 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.4 percent compared to the last week - from 1,658.401 to 1,651.8407 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Sept. 27

1699,4900

Oct. 4

1655,36

Sept. 28

1675,9110

Oct. 5

1634,57

Sept. 29

1651,3375

Oct. 6

1619,46

Sept. 30

1632,2890

Oct. 7

1671

Oct. 1

1632,9775

Oct. 8

1678,82

Average weekly

1658,401

Average weekly

1651,8407

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Sept. 27

3376,5400

Oct. 4

3251,62

Sept. 28

3331,7620

Oct. 5

3222,16

Sept. 29

3232,4565

Oct. 6

3237,73

Sept. 30

3195,7790

Oct. 7

3244,06

Oct. 1

3237,7265

Oct. 8

3325,88

Average weekly

3274,852

Average weekly

3256,2905


