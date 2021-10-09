Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 manat (0.08 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,987.8996 manat, which is 0.65 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 27 2991,2265 Oct. 4 2991,2095 Sept. 28 2974,8895 Oct. 5 2989,7475 Sept. 29 2956,5380 Oct. 6 2978,128 Sept. 30 2942,8445 Oct. 7 2991,711 Oct. 1 2977,5415 Oct. 8 2988,702 Average weekly 2968,608 Average weekly 2987,8996

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.1075 manat (0.28 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.2291 manat, which is 1 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 27 38,5077 Oct. 4 38,332 Sept. 28 38,4463 Oct. 5 38,1109 Sept. 29 38,2187 Oct. 6 38,084 Sept. 30 36,6134 Oct. 7 38,3948 Oct. 1 37,4530 Oct. 8 38,2245 Average weekly 37,8478 Average weekly 38,2291

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.46 manat (1.41 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.4 percent compared to the last week - from 1,658.401 to 1,651.8407 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 27 1699,4900 Oct. 4 1655,36 Sept. 28 1675,9110 Oct. 5 1634,57 Sept. 29 1651,3375 Oct. 6 1619,46 Sept. 30 1632,2890 Oct. 7 1671 Oct. 1 1632,9775 Oct. 8 1678,82 Average weekly 1658,401 Average weekly 1651,8407

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 27 3376,5400 Oct. 4 3251,62 Sept. 28 3331,7620 Oct. 5 3222,16 Sept. 29 3232,4565 Oct. 6 3237,73 Sept. 30 3195,7790 Oct. 7 3244,06 Oct. 1 3237,7265 Oct. 8 3325,88 Average weekly 3274,852 Average weekly 3256,2905



