Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 manat (0.08 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,987.8996 manat, which is 0.65 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 27
2991,2265
Oct. 4
2991,2095
Sept. 28
2974,8895
Oct. 5
2989,7475
Sept. 29
2956,5380
Oct. 6
2978,128
Sept. 30
2942,8445
Oct. 7
2991,711
Oct. 1
2977,5415
Oct. 8
2988,702
Average weekly
2968,608
Average weekly
2987,8996
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.1075 manat (0.28 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.2291 manat, which is 1 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 27
38,5077
Oct. 4
38,332
Sept. 28
38,4463
Oct. 5
38,1109
Sept. 29
38,2187
Oct. 6
38,084
Sept. 30
36,6134
Oct. 7
38,3948
Oct. 1
37,4530
Oct. 8
38,2245
Average weekly
37,8478
Average weekly
38,2291
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.46 manat (1.41 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.4 percent compared to the last week - from 1,658.401 to 1,651.8407 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 27
1699,4900
Oct. 4
1655,36
Sept. 28
1675,9110
Oct. 5
1634,57
Sept. 29
1651,3375
Oct. 6
1619,46
Sept. 30
1632,2890
Oct. 7
1671
Oct. 1
1632,9775
Oct. 8
1678,82
Average weekly
1658,401
Average weekly
1651,8407
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 27
3376,5400
Oct. 4
3251,62
Sept. 28
3331,7620
Oct. 5
3222,16
Sept. 29
3232,4565
Oct. 6
3237,73
Sept. 30
3195,7790
Oct. 7
3244,06
Oct. 1
3237,7265
Oct. 8
3325,88
Average weekly
3274,852
Average weekly
3256,2905