Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

09 October 2021 [13:15]

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 27

1,7

Oct. 4

1,7

Sept. 28

1,7

Oct. 5

1,7

Sept. 29

1,7

Oct. 6

1,7

Sept. 30

1,7

Oct. 7

1,7

Oct. 1

1,7

Oct. 8

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0071 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,9681. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0135 (0.68 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 27

1,9932

Oct. 4

1,9711

Sept. 28

1,9881

Oct. 5

1.9716

Sept. 29

1,9863

Oct. 6

1,9694

Sept. 30

1,9724

Oct. 7

1,9646

Oct. 1

1,9682

Oct. 8

1,9640

Average weekly

1,9816

Average weekly

1,9681

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged compared to last week - 0.0234 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 27

0,0234

Oct. 4

0,0233

Sept. 28

0,0235

Oct. 5

0,0234

Sept. 29

0,0234

Oct. 6

0,0234

Sept. 30

0,0234

Oct. 7

0,0235

Oct. 1

0,0233

Oct. 8

0,0237

Average weekly

0,0234

Average weekly

0,0234

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.191. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0001 manat (0.05 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 27

0,1917

Oct. 4

0,1918

Sept. 28

0,1927

Oct. 5

0,1920

Sept. 29

0,1914

Oct. 6

0,1913

Sept. 30

0,1906

Oct. 7

0,1917

Oct. 1

0,1912

Oct. 8

0,1914

Average weekly

0,1915

Average weekly

0,1916


