Baku to host Int'l Business Forum in November

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) will be held in Baku on November 14-17, 2021, the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMBs has reported.

The forum, organized by the Agency and the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSAID), will bring together businessmen and government officials from several countries.

The main purpose of the forum, which is held annually in different countries, is to develop bilateral trade and economic relations between the countries, create models of sustainable cooperation, strengthen investment cooperation and business relations. It is planned that a number of conferences, presentations, bilateral meetings, exhibitions, and other events will be held during the forum.

At the meeting between Agency’s Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and IBF Head and MUSAID Founder Erol Yarar, the parties discussed preparations for the forum.

It was noted that the preparations continue in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Agency and IBF in July this year.

Within the framework of the forum, it is planned to familiarize foreign investors with Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, establish direct business contacts between businessmen and hold a presentation on the investment opportunities in the Karabakh region.

The forum will be useful for the participating countries in terms of reviving trade and economic partnerships and implementing new initiatives in the post-COVID period.

Additionally, the parties also exchanged views on new areas of cooperation.

On July 6, Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development and International Business Forum signed a memorandum of understanding to hold the 25th IBF Forum in Baku this year. Earlier, Mammadov noted that holding the IBF forum in Azerbaijan would be important for the expansion of business cooperation between the participating countries, especially between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

It should be noted that the forum is organized to bring together businessmen and government representatives from around the world to develop bilateral trade and economic relations, create sustainable models of cooperation, strengthen investment cooperation and business ties.

Established in 1995 by the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) and held once a year, the IBF organizes a series of panel meetings, country presentations, bilateral meetings and events.