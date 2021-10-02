Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting

By Trend

Oil prices rose on Friday as traders await a key meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery added 85 cents to settle at 75.88 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery increased 97 cents to close at 79.28 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

OPEC+ is expected to meet on Monday, discussing its plan on crude production. The group is gradually easing record output cuts made last year.