Azerbaijan to issue first national and int’l certificates to 17 hotels

By Trend

The first national and international certificates will be issued to 17 hotels in Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam said at the ceremony of assigning stars to hotels based on the National Star Classification System of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Azerbaijan Tourism Association on Sept. 30, Trend reports.

“The hotels are not obliged to receive stars,” Saglam said. "Some 43 hotels appealed for getting stars. Only 17 of them will receive appropriate certificates.”

“Certain shortcomings have been found in other hotels,” chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association added. “As soon as these issues are resolved, the issue of assigning stars to those hotels will be considered.”

Saglam added that three hotels will be awarded 4 stars while the rest – 5 stars.

“No applications have been received for assigning other stars,” chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association said.