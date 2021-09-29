Russia lifts ban on apples imports from more Azerbaijani firms

By Azernews





Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has lifted the ban on apple imports from five more Azerbaijani enterprises, starting from September 30.

The decision was made based on the results of the quarantine phytosanitary examination of samples of products selected during the joint video inspections, and under the guarantees of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency.

Currently, Rosselkhoznadzor allowed apple exports to Russia from 70 Azerbaijani enterprises. The export potential of enterprises that are allowed to export apples is 153,397 tons, which amounts to 229 percent of the volume of apple products exported to Russia in 2020 (66,924 tons).

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and relevant agencies are taking joint measures to lift restrictions on tomatoes and apple exports from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Thus, from June 15, Russia authorized imports of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples by railway. Moreover, transportation of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia via container will start as of October 1.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.54 billion in the first seven months of 2021.