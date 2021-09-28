Azerbaijan detects new methods of bank fraud - ABA

By Trend

New methods of fraud have been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA).

Fraudsters, on behalf of the Association or banking organizations, request payment information from bank card holders (card data, phone numbers, confirmation codes, etc.).

"Despite various measures taken in this direction, in context of the development of digital payments, in particular, the growth of e-commerce turnover, new methods of fraud have been used in Azerbaijan," the ABA said in a statement.

"Neither the Association nor the banking structures make such phone calls. If you face such a situation, it is recommended not to provide your card details and contact your bank immediately," the statement said.