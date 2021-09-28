Azerbaijan's Azerenergy reveals future benefits of new cabling in liberated areas

By Trend

The laying of new lines using a 35-kV insulated cable by Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] will release thousands of hectares of land, Vagif Mustafayev, spokesperson for the OJSC, said Trend reports.

Mustafayev made the remark at a briefing of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) in Shamakhi city.

According to him, these cable lines practically don’t need a security zone, within which the construction of industrial and residential facilities is prohibited.

"If the previous cable lines needed a minimum security zone of 30 meters, then with the new lines it will be zero. Thus, a vast territory will be released," added the spokesperson.