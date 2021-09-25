Turkey sees growth in number of visitors from Azerbaijan

By Trend





Number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Turkey in August 2021, Trend reports on Sept.24 with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to 74,557, up by three times on an annual basis.

Thus, 1.87 percent accounted for the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the 8th month of 2021.

Some 260,807 Azerbaijani citizens have visited the country from January through August this year, which is by 62.27 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the reporting period reached 1.85 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, over 3.9 million tourists visited Turkey in August 2021, which is growth of 1.2 times year on year.

Some 14 million tourists visited Turkey in the first eight months of this year, which is by 93.94 percent more than in the same period of 2020.