Office of Russian Agricultural Ministry's representative to open in Azerbaijan

By Trend

A representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture is planned to arrive in Azerbaijan by the end of 2021, Ruslan Mirsayapov, trade representative of Russia in the country, told Trend on Sept.23.

According to Mirsayapov, the ministry’s representative will stay in Azerbaijan on a permanent basis and have a number of powers.

“In particular, the representative will develop proposals for the development of agricultural cooperation, the conclusion of international agreements and contracts in the field of the agro-industrial complex, the establishment of business contacts with representatives of government and business, and assist in negotiations between Russian companies and potential partners,” the trade representative said.

The representative of the Ministry of Agriculture in Azerbaijan will be part of the attaché network on the agro-industrial complex issues, which contributes to the promotion of Russian agricultural products and food to foreign markets, and also helps to strengthen the country's export potential.

Currently, representatives of the ministry operate in 10 countries.