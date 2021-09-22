State Service to put up state property for auction

By Trend

The State Property Committee Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will put 21 objects of state property up for auction, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Some 14 small state-owned enterprises and one unfinished object will be put up for auction on October 12, and 6 state-owned blocks of shares of joint-stock companies – on October 19.

The auction will be monitored through electronic resources.

Those wishing to participate in the auction must register and pay a deposit of 10 percent of the original auction value of the property on the website of the civil service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, select the "Electronic auction" section on the electronic services portal (e-emdk.gov.az) in order to join.