Azerbaijan accounts for 29.4 pct of Georgia's power imports

Azerbaijan accounts for 29.4 percent of Georgia's total electricity imports for January-August 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 505.4 million kWh of electricity to neighboring Georgia.

It should be noted that Georgia imported a total of 11.7 billion kWh of electricity during the first eight months of the year. Russia was Georgia's main electricity supplier with 1.4 billion kWh of electricity imported to Georgia.

Moreover, Georgia transmitted 163.6 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkey during January-August 2021.

Furthermore, during the reported period, Georgia imported 858,100 cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, which is by 19.1 percent less than during the corresponding period of 2020.

Moreover, Azerbaijan increased oil and oil products exports to Georgia by 0.7 percent to a total of 148,500 tons in the first eight months of the year.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $154.9 million during the period of January-August 2021. The volume of the turnover amounted to $532.4 million, with exports accounting for $469.5 million and imports for $62.8 million.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.