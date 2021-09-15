Azerbaijani, Russian businessmen in talks in Baku

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and Russian businessmen hold the B2B negotiations within the framework of a business mission of Russia's Saratov region to Azerbaijan's Baku on September 14-16, 2021, the Export Support Center of the Saratov Region has reported.

The program of the business mission aims to realize the regional companies' export potential and includes the B2B negotiations with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and visits to production plants.

The negotiations are attended by representatives of companies from such industries as medicine, IT technologies, industry, etc.

It was noted that this business mission is an additional opportunity for Saratov businessmen to get reliable partners abroad, enter international markets and conclude export contracts.

Moreover, the business mission of Saratov companies takes place within the framework of the national project "international cooperation and export".

Azerbaijan and Russia are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, TransRussia 2021 int’l transport expo, Russia Halal Expo 2021 and Heimtextil Russia 2021.

Earlier, during the “business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC” event held in Baku, the memorandum of understanding was signed between the Russian KAMAZ PTC and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.54 billion in the first seven months of 2021. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.