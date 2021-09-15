Azerbaijan, Turkey ink roadmap on digital transformation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry and Turkey’s Digital Transformation Office have signed a roadmap for the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on digital transformation.

The document was signed during the meeting held at Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry with a delegation led by Turkey’s Digital Transformation Office President Ali Taha Koch on September 14.

The main tasks of cooperation based on the roadmap are the formation and implementation of policies in the field of digital transformation, and the development of human resources.

Moreover, during the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of further cooperation in the implementation of the digital transformation concept of Azerbaijan, cyber security, protection of personal data and the government cloud.

It should be noted that the parties reached an agreement on the establishment of a working group at a meeting held in Turkey in February 2021. During subsequent meetings, the main directions of cooperation were identified and an agreement was reached on the development of the roadmap.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, on June 15, Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents have signed a Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries.

In the first seven months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.5 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.