Prices on petrol increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Prices on RON-95 and RON-98 fuel have increased in Azerbaijan, from 1.45 manat per liter to 1.6 manat (94 cents), and from 1.6 manat per liter to 1.9 manat ($1.11) respectively, Spokesman for the SOCAR PETROLEUM Uzeyir Habibbayli said, Trend reports.

According to Habibbayli, the rise in prices was caused by an increase in import prices.

Retail prices for RON-92 gasoline are 1 manat (58 cents) per liter, and diesel prices are 0.8 manat (47 cents) per liter, the spokesman added.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.15)