Azerbaijan joins Heimtextil Russia 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has joined the Heimtextil Russia 2021 exhibition, which features home textiles, interior fabrics and decoration materials, opened in Moscow, Russia, on September 14, 2021.

Azerbaijani companies engaged in the production of goods such as the interior and home textiles, carpet weaving, yarn, are presented at the exhibition at a single country stand "Made in Azerbaijan", with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation.

Moreover, Azerbaijani carpets, which are an example of the ancient art of Azerbaijan, combining fine ornamentation and delicate pattern, will also be presented at a national stand.

The exhibition will run until September 16. At the exhibition, textile companies around the world will have the opportunity to present their products, exchange experiences and establish new partnerships.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation reported that Azerbaijani companies will present their products at three international fairs by late 2021. Besides the Heimtextil Russia 2021 exhibition, the companies will present their products at WorldFood 2021 in Moscow, Russia, and China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China under the single country stand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, and the TransRussia 2021 international transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition, and the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.