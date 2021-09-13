TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

13 September 2021 [17:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.13.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.002 per barrel, having grown by 24 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.48.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.33 per barrel last week, up by 26 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.19 per barrel, which is 88 cents (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.26 per barrel, which is 55 cents (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.76.

Oil grade/date

Sept.6, 2021

Sept.7, 2021

Sept.8, 2021

Sept.9, 2021

Sept.10, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$72.67

$72.48

$73.12

$73.33

$73.41

$73.002

 

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$71.99

$71.81

$72.45

$72.67

$72.74

$72.33

Urals (EX NOVO)

$69.43

$69.59

$70.54

$70.7

$70.7

$70.19

Brent Dated

$72.3

$71.76

$72.34

$72.51

$72.39

$72.26

