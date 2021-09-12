Azerbaijan,Tajikistan discuss possibility of creating joint ventures

By Trend

The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov discussed the possibility of creating joint ventures, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to the holding of the next meeting of the said Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the development of bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, transport and transit, investment and agricultural spheres.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on mutual cooperation for the development of joint projects, organizing meetings of experts of the countries, attracting Azerbaijani companies to participate in the creation of joint ventures in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said in a statement.