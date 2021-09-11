Entrepreneurs from Russia's Volgograd present products to potential partners in Baku

By Trend





Volgograd entrepreneurs presented electrical equipment, industrial and household chemicals, liquid ceramic thermal insulation, agricultural and food products to potential partners in Baku, Trend reports via the Committee for Economic Policy and Development of the Volgograd Region of Russia.

A number of companies, such as "Energomashservice", "Bionics", "SM-Service", NGO "Bronya", "Dutybox", "Mezhregionagrokhim", "Fermalent" and "Frolovsky Elevator", showed interest in exporting products to Azerbaijan and presented their goods and services to Azerbaijani partners.

In particular, “Energomashservice” defined promising niches of the Azerbaijani market for promoting its products.

It was possible to reach preliminary agreements with a number of companies during the meetings.

"The optimal list of local companies was selected by the specialists of the Export Support Center. We plan to promote electrical equipment and modular buildings to the Azerbaijani market, as these products are in demand and local companies are positive towards Volgograd manufacturers. Now we will have further negotiations, and we hope to conclude supply contracts," said Daria Pavlova, Deputy Marketing Director of “Energomashservice”.

The business mission of Volgograd entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan was held with the assistance of the regional Export Support Center.