Azerbaijan begins accepting applications for getting subsidies for sowing in 2022

By Trend

Azerbaijan has started to accept applications for getting subsidies for sowing in 2022, the Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency told Trend on Sept. 1.

The information about the autumn crops must be entered from September 1 through December 30.

Farmers can do it themselves online on the www.eagro.az website or in the State Agricultural Development Centers, as well as in the district centers of ASAN Service in Sabirabad, Masalli, Sheki, Kurdamir, Aghjabadi, Barda, Gabala, Imishli, Shamakhi, Tovuz, Balakan, Ganja.

Moreover, farmers can visit the offices of the House of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Khachmaz and Yevlakh districts.

Head of the PR department of the Agency Ruslan Zeynal said that farmers must correctly indicate the data and the territory that is only in their use.

The e-cabinet is renewed once a year. If a farmer activated his cabinet at the beginning of the year, then there is no need to do it again.

After clicking the "Muraciet et" (Appeal) button, a farmer will be unable to amend his application.

Therefore, if a farmer is hesitant about the type of crop to be planted, a farmer can simply enter the data without pressing the "Muraciet et" (Appeal) button, and thus a farmer will be able to make any amendments till December 30.

If the application is not sent till December 30, then the farmer subsidy will not be paid.

Thus, if the area of the farmer's plot is more than five hectares, then he must also carry out the agrochemical analysis of the soil and enter the corresponding data into the system.

If such an analysis was carried out last year, then this year there is no need for this.

Zeynal added that the subsidies will not be paid to farmers who have entered incomplete or wrong information into the system.

“The timely submission of applications will make it possible to promptly organize the relevant monitoring, as a result of which subsidies will be issued in the first months of 2022,” the head of the PR department added.

“If the inconsistencies are revealed during the monitoring, the amount of the subsidy for the farmer may be reduced, or the right to receive the subsidy may be limited for 1 or 2 years,” Zeynal said.

“Moreover, if inconsistencies are revealed after the payment of the subsidy, the farmer will be fined in accordance with Article 411-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses,” the head of the PR department said.