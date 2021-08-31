Azerbaijan considers exporting animal-based products to EU

By Trend

Azerbaijan looks forward to starting the export of products of animal origin to Europe, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said, Trend reports.

Tahmazli said that measures will be taken to gradually export honey, wool and other animal-based products to the EU, adding that work is underway in this direction.

“For the first time, Azerbaijan will export the processed leather to the EU. For now, of the animal-based products, the export of leather is allowed, and two Azerbaijani companies have been authorized to start the exports,” the chairman noted.