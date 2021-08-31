Azerbaijan's transition to private veterinary services to raise efficiency in this area - ministry

By Trend

The transition to private veterinary services in Azerbaijan will increase the efficiency of services in this area, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said at a press conference on Aug. 31, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, in recent years, fundamental reforms have been carried out in the agricultural sector, and currently, this direction is at a new stage of dynamic development.

“Ensuring food security in the country is one of our priorities. Reforms in the field of veterinary services are also on the agenda. The main goal is to build the structure of the veterinary service in accordance with the market economy. After the transition to private services, veterinarians will work in a competitive environment,” he noted.

“About 1,700 veterinarians working in 798 veterinary services will provide private services. This will lead to the development of this direction. Specialists in the field of veterinary medicine will receive a higher income, and interest in this area will grow," added the minister.