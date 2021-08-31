Azerbaijan's non-oil exports hit $1.4bn in Jan-Jul 2021

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The volume of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by 30.5 percent (316.7 million dollars) year-on-year in January-July, reaching 1.4 billion dollars, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication reported on August 31.

During the reported period, fruit and vegetable products worth 338 million dollars in revenues retained the main place in the country’s non-oil exports. The export of ferrous metals and their products saw increase by 2.4 times, cotton yarn by 2.8 times, sugar by 2.3 times, chemical products by 37 percent, cotton fibre by 88.5 percent and aluminium and aluminium products by 42 percent.

In January-July 2021, cotton yarn ranked first (133.8 million dollars), tomatoes second (128.2 million dollars) and gold third (116.9 million dollars) in the list of non-oil exports.

The top five importing countries of Azerbaijani non-oil products were Russia (467.9 million dollars), Turkey (359.3 million dollars), Switzerland (129.5 million dollars), Georgia (94 million dollars) and the United States (33.7 million dollars).

In July, the volume of non-oil exports increased by 55.7 percent reaching192 million dollars. During the reported period, the export of food products increased by 6 percent compared to the same month last year reaching 43 million dollars, non-food products increased by 80.1 percent, amounting to 149 million dollars.

Moreover, Russia (64 million dollars) became the largest importer of Azerbaijani non-oil goods followed by Turkey (49.9 million dollars) and Georgia (13.9 million dollars) in in July 2021.

Polypropylene (15 million dollars), nitrogen fertilizers (12.7 million dollars) and peaches (12.2 million dollars) were top exported goods from Azerbaijan in July.

Furthermore, in January-July 2021, Azercosmos OJSC exported services (satellite telecommunications services and optical satellite services) worth 28.7 million dollars to 31 countries. The profits from the exported services of Azercosmos accounted for 92 percent of its total revenues. In July 2021, Azercosmos OJSC exported services worth 6.7 million dollars to 24 countries.

In January-July 2021, the Azexport.az portal received export orders worth 283.6 million dollars and only in July, the value of export orders via the portal amounted to 47 million dollars.

In July 2021, the largest export orders to the Azexport.az portal were cottonseed meal, poultry, tobacco, cotton seeds, peas, fruit milk, construction materials, chicken eggs, tea, wine, pomegranate juice, vegetable oil, liquorice root, sweets and medical leech, among others.

It should be noted that from January 2017 to July 31, 2021 (for 55 months), the value of export orders received by the portal Azexport.az from 145 countries amounted to 2.5 billion dollars.

The United States (9.6 million dollars), the United Kingdom (5.8 million dollars), France (5.6 million dollars), Malaysia (3.7 million dollars) and the UAE (1 million dollars) were the top five countries that made orders through the portal in January-July 2021.

In August 2021, the value of non-oil exports through the One-Stop-Shop Export Support Center amounted to 30 million dollars. From 2017 to September 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the One-Stop-Shop Export Support Center amounted to 655 million dollars.