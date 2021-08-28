TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

28 August 2021

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 16

1.7

Aug. 23

1.7

Aug. 17

1.7

Aug. 24

1.7

Aug. 18

1.7

Aug. 25

1.7

Aug. 19

1.7

Aug. 26

1.7

Aug. 20

1.7

Aug. 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0077 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9965. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0028 (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 16

2.0046

Aug. 23

1.9918

Aug. 17

2.0006

Aug. 24

1.9955

Aug. 18

1.992

Aug. 25

1.9957

Aug. 19

1.9848

Aug. 26

2.0001

Aug. 20

1.9867

Aug. 27

1.9995

Average weekly

1.9937

Average weekly

1.9965

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 16

0.0232

Aug. 23

0.023

Aug. 17

0.0232

Aug. 24

0.023

Aug. 18

0.0231

Aug. 25

0.023

Aug. 19

0.023

Aug. 26

0.023

Aug. 20

0.0229

Aug. 27

0.0229

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0025 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2018. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0015 manat (0.75 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 16

0.1995

Aug. 23

0.2002

Aug. 17

0.2008

Aug. 24

0.2016

Aug. 18

0.2015

Aug. 25

0.2019

Aug. 19

0.2005

Aug. 26

0.2028

Aug. 20

0.1993

Aug. 27

0.2027

Average weekly

0.2003

Average weekly

0.2018


