Entrepreneurship - essential for Azerbaijan's economic prosperity, bp vice president says

By Trend

Entrepreneurial activity is extremely important for the economic prosperity of Azerbaijan, bp’s Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian and Middle East Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the ceremony of the Enactus Azerbaycan national competition, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli expressed hope that in the future the ‘Entrepreneurship’ subject will be taught in educational institutions of Azerbaijan.

"This step is very important in terms of acquiring initial skills in this direction," he noted.

According to him, bp has been working in Azerbaijan for many years and contributes to the oil and gas industry, which has an impact on the rate of economic growth.

Enactus is the world's largest practical learning platform aiming to create a better world by educating a generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.