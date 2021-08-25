Azerbaijan introduces new telecommunication technologies

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom Company has introduced new telecommunication technologies, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reported on August 23.

The Company has upgraded the Alcatel 1000 S-12 station to a modern IMS (IP multimedia subsystem) platform to ensure high quality international and long-distance telephone communication, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the modernization of the stations and old equipment has started since 2019 to meet the new demands in the field of telecommunication. During the past period, new stations have been installed and successfully tested in Baku and Yevlakh region.

“The transition to IMS technology will allow Aztelekom LLC users to enjoy better quality communication services, while using telephone services,” the ministry stressed.

It should be noted that the information and communication technologies sector is one of the dynamically developing sectors of the country's economy. A number of projects are being carried out in the field of digitalization, construction of new infrastructure, application of modern technologies and provision of new equipment in Azerbaijan.

New generation equipment is being installed and projects are being implemented in line with the country's digital transformation policy to ensure stable, secure and high-quality information and telecommunication services for citizens in the country.

Founded in 1992, Aztelekom LLC is a company operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.