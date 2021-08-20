Azerbaijan lowers import of electrical goods from Turkey

By Trend

Turkey reduced the export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan by 12.1 percent in the first 7 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, to $86.2 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, the value of export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan rose by 6.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020 - up to $13.3 million, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods increased by 38.5 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $7.9 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $1 billion in July 2021, which is 2 percent more compared to July 2020.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods totaled $13.2 billion during the past 12 months (from July 2020 – through July 2021).