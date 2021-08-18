Azerbaijan boosts trade turnover with Russia

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the trade turnover with Russia by $35.4 million during the period of January-July 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the first seven months of the year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.54 billion, thus making Russia Azerbaijan's third-largest trade turnover. Of the total turnover, exports amounted to $486.5 million, while imports to $1 billion.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.51 billion during the same period last year.

Additionally, Russia was Azerbaijan's third main trade partner last year as well, with a trade turnover amounting to $2.6 billion.

Moreover, Turkey was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner, during the reported period. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.5 billion, with exports amounting to $1.5 billion and imports to $962.3 million. In addition, the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $2.5 billion during the first seven months of 2020.

Turkey was Azerbaijan's second main trade partner last year as well, with a trade turnover amounting to $4.1 billion.

During the first seven months of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $17.6 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $11.3 billion or 64.4 percent, while import was $6.2 billion or 35.6 percent, resulting in a surplus of $5 billion.

The top five Azerbaijan's main trade partners during the reported period were Italy (with $4.6 billion), Turkey, Russia, China (with $964.4 million) and Spain (with $557.7 million).