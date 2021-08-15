Amount of transactions in Azerbaijan's interbank settlement system increases

By Trend

The amount of transactions in the interbank national settlements system in Azerbaijan amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) as of early July 2021, which is by 1.7 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports with reference to the statistics report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In general, 93,000 payment transactions were carried out through this system.

Some 5.7 million transactions worth 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion) were carried out through the settlement clearing system on small payments, which reflects 28.3 percent-growth in annual circulation.

The bank receipts through high-speed money transfer systems by early July 2021 amounted to 178.3 million manat ($104.9 million), which is by 1.1 times more on an annual basis.

Some 79,000 transactions in the amount of 104.6 million manat ($61.5 million) were carried out on non-bank money transfers, which is by 1.6 times more than in the same period of 2020.

In general, the turnover on payment cards through ATMs and POS terminals in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) as of the first half of the year, which is by 25.7 percent more than in the same period of last year.