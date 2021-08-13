Azerbaijan, Turkey expand tourism ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci have exchanged views on expanding tourism cooperation.

Speaking about tourism, Fuad Naghiyev pointed out that the Turkish citizens were among the first foreigners to visit Azerbaijan before the pandemic.

The chairman of the State Tourism Agency noted that 92,550 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2021.

The chairman of the State Tourism Agency informed the Turkish Ambassador about the current flights between the two countries in accordance with the pandemic conditions.

Despite the challenges arising from the COVID-19 crisis, Azerbaijan sees the positive changes development of domestic tourism.

During the meeting, Fuad Naghiyev called on Turkish tourists to visit the country's regions.

The Ambassador Cahid Bagci said he was pleased that Turkey was one of the countries where Azerbaijani tourists visited for many years. He stressed the importance of expanding ties in the tourism industry.

The sides also exchanged views on the work planned to restore tourism in the post-pandemic period.