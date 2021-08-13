Food Safety Agency, UNICEF mull school nutrition guides project

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and UNICEF Azerbaijan office have discussed the school nutrition guides pilot project during a videoconference meeting held on August 12.

During the meeting, a preliminary agreement was reached on the implementation of joint awareness-raising measures.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the topics proposed for teaching in the program.

The project is aimed to communicate food safety and COVID-19 prevention requirements to students and to assign culinary guides to high schools.

The project includes training participants in methodological recommendations on food safety and coronavirus prevention, as well as other sanitary and hygienic rules, and the promotion of healthy eating among schoolchildren.

UNICEF has been working with the Azerbaijani government for over 25 years.

Its activities began during some of the country’s difficult times, assisting refugees and IDPs from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and addressing the economic difficulties caused by the transition from the Soviet era to independence in 1991.

UNICEF now is working to build on the significant economic and social progress Azerbaijan has made over the past two decades.