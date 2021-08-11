Azerbaijan commissions Satti jack-up rig for drilling in Caspian Sea

By Azernews

A ceremony of commissioning of Kazakhstan’s jack-up drilling rig Satti for drilling operations in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was held at the Caspian Drilling Company Ltd Marine and Logistics base, Azertag reported on August 9.

A modification of the Satti has been completed under the Caspian Drilling Company management in June current year. As a result of the modifications, the technical characteristics of the rig were improved, and thereby the competitiveness of the rig was increased.

Board Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Almasadam Satkaliyev, Board Chairman of KazMunayGaz Alik Aidarbayev, SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev, General Director of Caspian Drilling Company Farid Akhundov and BP President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones participated at the completion of the modification ceremony.

Earlier, Caspian Drilling Company and KMG Drilling & Services LLP signed an agreement on joint activities, which provides for the joint utilization of the rig for drilling two exploration wells and one optional well on the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula structure, operated by BP.

According to the agreement, Caspian Drilling Company, which is one of the world's leading drilling companies, manages the Satti jack-up drilling rig.