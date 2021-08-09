Number of registered companies with Azerbaijani capital grows in Turkey

By Trend

Some 124 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey from January through June 2021, which is by 73 companies less compared to the same period of 2020, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend.

The total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey from January through June 2021 amounted to 37.2 million Turkish liras ($4.3 million), while in the same period of 2020 this figure was 8.2 million liras ($958,246).

Most Azerbaijani companies (109) were registered in Istanbul during the reporting period. Their total capital amounted to 37.1 million liras ($4.3 million).

"One company out of the total number of registered companies operates in the mining sector, 1 - in agriculture, 11 - in the industrial sector, six in construction, 51 - in the wholesale and retail trade, 14 - in the field of transport and logistics, 6 - in the tourism, 8 - are engaged in the sale of real estate," TOBB said.

"The rest of the companies with Azerbaijani capital are involved in other sectors of the economy," TOBB said.

In accordance with the data, the total capital of 51 wholesale and retail trade companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 9.8 million Turkish liras (1.1 million).

Some 148 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey in 2020, including 126 such companies with a total capital of 25.4 million Turkish liras ($2.9 million) were registered in Istanbul.

Some 124 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey from January through June 2021, which is by 73 companies less compared to the same period of 2020, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend.

The total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey from January through June 2021 amounted to 37.2 million Turkish liras ($4.3 million), while in the same period of 2020 this figure was 8.2 million liras ($958,246).

Most Azerbaijani companies (109) were registered in Istanbul during the reporting period. Their total capital amounted to 37.1 million liras ($4.3 million).

"One company out of the total number of registered companies operates in the mining sector, 1 - in agriculture, 11 - in the industrial sector, six in construction, 51 - in the wholesale and retail trade, 14 - in the field of transport and logistics, 6 - in the tourism, 8 - are engaged in the sale of real estate," TOBB said.

"The rest of the companies with Azerbaijani capital are involved in other sectors of the economy," TOBB said.

In accordance with the data, the total capital of 51 wholesale and retail trade companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 9.8 million Turkish liras (1.1 million).

Some 148 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey in 2020, including 126 such companies with a total capital of 25.4 million Turkish liras ($2.9 million) were registered in Istanbul.

(1 USD = 8.5619 TRY on Aug. 9)