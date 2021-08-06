Azerbaijan lifts ban on poultry products import from US

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Food and Safety Agency has lifted the ban on the import of poultry products to the country from the U.S.

The World Organization for Animal Health reported that the low-pathogenic bird flu was prevented in U.S.' North and South Carolina.

In this regard, a decision was made to lift the ban on the import of poultry products into Azerbaijan from the abovementioned territories. Meanwhile, the relevant information has been passed to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

So far, the Agency has imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from over 40 countries. The restriction in poultry import has to do with the bird flu that is present in 55 countries and is in line with recommendations from the World Organization for Animal Health.

Set up in 2017, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products.