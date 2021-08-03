Azerbaijan supports dev't of private and public-private ties with Russian companies - Russian Export Center

By Trend

Azerbaijan supports the development of private and public-private relations with the Russian companies, head of the office of the Russian Export Center Nuri Guliyev told Trend.

"The Russian Export Center has gathered in Azerbaijan a big pool of the Russian key industrial companies," Guliyev added.

"The pool of these companies includes the transport and design sectors, truck suppliers, information and communications companies and a number of other spheres," head of the office of the Russian Export Center said.

"The products of the representatives of the companies who arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a business mission are in a great demand in the local market and there is a great potential in this sphere," Guliyev said.

"Giving impetus to the development of private and public-private relations by the Azerbaijani state-owned companies is a very positive moment for strengthening cooperation," head of the office of the Russian Export Center said.

Guliyev stressed that the Russian Export Center also offers Azerbaijan financing, products, and services of the Russian Federation.

"We provide Azerbaijan with a direct loan as a foreign buyer, as well as direct financing through the Azerbaijani banking structures," head of the office of the Russian Export Center said.

Guliyev stressed that the Russian Federation is a key partner in Azerbaijan's foreign economic activity.

"Our trade turnover is growing quite well," the head of the office of the Russian Export Center said. "So, we supported export by $283 million in 2018, by $511 million in 2019, by $514 million in 2020. The contribution of the Russian Federation and the products of the Russian companies to the Azerbaijani economy is quite big."

Guliyev stressed that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Russia’s KAMAZ PJSC and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant within the official part of the business mission of the Russian companies in Baku.

"KAMAZ PJSC is a key machine-building company in Russia," the head of the office of the Russian Export Center said. "Both the supply of cars and the service and maintenance of KAMAZ trucks in Azerbaijan will be very promising this agreement."

The head of the office of the Russian Export Center said that the representatives of the Russian companies continue to hold key meetings with Azerbaijani companies and civil servants.

"We believe that these meetings for the Russian side will end by signing new agreements and expanding the activity of the Russian companies in Azerbaijan," Guliyev added.