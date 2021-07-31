Azerbaijan conducting large-scale restoration work in Karabakh - former Israeli MP

By Trend





Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration work in Karabakh, former member of the Knesset (Parliament) of Israel Yehiel Bar told Trend following his visit to the liberated districts of Azerbaijan.

According to Bar, the Azerbaijani government is carrying out large-scale reconstruction work in Karabakh.

“Today it is unsafe there because of the mines that have been planted throughout the territory of Karabakh. I know that many people have suffered from these mines. Therefore, I sincerely believe that these territories can be cleared of mines as quickly as possible, after which this beautiful land can be revived, to which the Azerbaijani people have been waiting for almost 30 years to return. I hope that soon life in Shusha and other districts of Karabakh will improve,” Bar said.

The ex-MP said that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan and he has heard a lot about the hospitality and friendliness of Azerbaijanis.

“I am very lucky that the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz) invited me here. This won't be my last visit,” Bar said.

“It is important to emphasize that strong ties have been established between Azerbaijan and Israel. I hope for an increase in the number of mutual visits of Azerbaijanis and Israelis,” he said.